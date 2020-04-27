Plans for a commercial-scale geological carbon dioxide storage complex near Gillette have taken a major step forward with its selection for a $15.2 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory.
The University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources, Basin Electric Power Cooperative and other partners are working to develop a site near Basin Electric’s 385-megawatt Dry Fork Station and the Wyoming Integrated Test Center to store more than 50 million metric tons of CO2 underground.
The three-year, $19.1 million project is the third phase under the Department of Energy’s Carbon Storage Assurance Facility Enterprise, or CarbonSAFE, initiative, which seeks to help mitigate CO2 emissions from the consumption of fossil fuels.
No carbon dioxide will be injected during this stage. The Dry Fork Station project and others selected by the agency aim to develop integrated carbon capture and storage complexes that are constructed and permitted for operation between 2025 and 2030.
In addition to the $15.2 million in federal funding, Basin Electric is contributing $1.5 million, and UW’s cost-sharing contribution is $2.4 million.
“We have successfully demonstrated the feasibility of safely, permanently and economically storing CO2 in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, the largest coal-producing region in the nation,” said Scott Quillinan, the project manager and SER’s director of research, in a press release. “Now, we’re moving forward with final testing to confirm our findings – and the pursuit of necessary state and federal permits to move to the final stage, which is commercialization and construction.”
