Veterans Day 2020
Buy Now

Gale Stuber, 4, waves an American flag while watching the Veterans Day parade along East Second Street in 2020. There will be no parade in 2021 because of concerns about COVID.

 News Record Photo/Mike Moore

This year’s Veterans Day Parade, scheduled for Nov. 11, has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.

Linda Eldridge, of the Veterans Parade Committee of Campbell County, said that the committee just didn’t want to have a lot of effort and planning go into the event only to see it canceled shortly before the day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.