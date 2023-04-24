A woman caught in Mississippi with a stolen car after fleeing Gillette while on bail for charges of cocaine possession and having multiple ID cards of other women has pleaded guilty and faces prison time.
Ashley E. Barrera-Balino, 37, pleaded guilty in March to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and unauthorized use of personal identifying information, as well as misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Remaining counts of cocaine possession, marijuana possession, and misdemeanor counts of interference with a peace officer and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle were dismissed, per a plea agreement.
In the deal, prosecutors recommend an imposed 3.5- to six-year sentence for the cocaine conviction, with $8,810.62 in restitution owed to the Sheriff’s Office for extradition costs.
An imposed three- to four-year sentence, to run concurrent, is recommended for unauthorized use of personal identifying information, as well as unspecified restitution owed to the victim.
Prosecutors recommend imposed jail time, with full credit for time served, for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle conviction. She also agreed to pay restitution for the victim’s insurance deductible, per the deal.
Barrera-Balino’s sentencing hearing before District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey is scheduled for June 14.
A man reported to police June 27 that he suspected his car had been stolen.
His daughter, Barrera-Balino, had been bailed out of the Campbell County Jail June 24. That day, his brown 2014 Ford Fusion was in his driveway when he left for work that morning. When he returned home later it was missing, with all of the items he had left inside of the car removed and left at his home, according to court documents.
On July 1, the man went to the police department and said he believed his daughter was in Colorado with the car and would not return it, at which point the car was entered into the National Crime Information Center database.
The car’s license plate showed up in the system July 8 in Moss Point, Mississippi and in Pascagoula, Mississippi.
Gillette police heard from law enforcement officers from D’Iberville, Mississippi on Aug. 3 who said they had found the Fusion parked outside of a store and were waiting for the driver to return to it. Barrera-Balino walked to the vehicle soon after and was taken into custody, according to court documents.
Gillette and D’Iberville are almost 1,700 miles apart. The Fusion is valued at $3,000 to $12,000. While at her Sept. 2 preliminary hearing on the charges from June, Barrera-Balino admitted to leaving the state and said she had a ticket to return to Gillette for court.
That admission was used as probable cause in the affidavit to show that she had intent to deprive the owner of the vehicle when she took it and left the state, according to court documents.
The initial charges stemmed from when police responded June 14 to the 1000 block of Elon Avenue for the report of the smell of burnt marijuana and obtained a search warrant for the apartment.
Barrera-Balino, who was at the apartment, initially resisted detainment. Officers entered the apartment where they found 166.5 grams, or 5.8 ounces, of marijuana and 57.5 grams of cocaine, including six suspected “eight-balls,” weighing 3.5 grams each and individually packaged for suspected sales, according to court documents.
A scale with residue was also found, as well as two handguns and two rifles, including an AR-15 with no serial number. The woman denied the drugs were hers and said they belonged to “Tamara Jack” who she claimed to be the tenant.
Officers found multiple IDs with different names and the woman’s picture on them. They determined she was passing herself as “Tamara Jack,” according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.