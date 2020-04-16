Campbell County was holding at 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday morning, while the state count showed slow 24-hour growth of six cases to 288, the Wyoming Department of Health reports.
Until this week, Wyoming had been the last state in the U.S. without a coronavirus-related death. That count now is holding at two deaths, an older Laramie County man whose death was announced Wednesday and a Johnson County man who was hospitalized for a day before his death, the state Department of Health reports.
For Campbell County, it’s been a month of self-isolation and adjustment to the COVID-19 pandemic. It began with the suspension (and eventual cancellation) of the state high school basketball tournament March 12, followed four days later by the city of Gillette closing City Hall and the Police Department to the public.
The state also is monitoring 105 probable cases of the virus, who are people showing symptoms who also have had contact with a confirmed case.
Of those 288 cases, 176 already have recovered, including eight Campbell County cases.
In addition to the other six confirmed COVID-19 cases in Campbell County, Public Health is monitoring other patients considered “possible positives” who are quarantined at home.
The county says there now are 35 households with at least one person being monitored by Public Health as possible positives. So far, 127 households have been released from quarantine with this monitoring.
When a person is identified as a possible positive, the entire household is expected to home-isolate and is monitored by Public Health.
The Wyoming Department of Health reports 6,103 tests have been completed in the state so far; 3,169 at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne and 2,934 at commercial labs.
Campbell County has so far had 333 tests done between the state and commercial labs.
The 13 confirmed cases in the county extrapolates to an infection rate of 28.1 per 100,000 residents, Public Health reports. That compares to Teton County, which has the highest ratio in the state at 251.4 to 100,000.
Laramie County has 64 confirmed cases and 26 probables, while Teton has 59 (28). Other counties with double-digit confirmed cases are Fremont with 42 (8), Natrona with 34 (10), Sheridan 12 (4) and Johnson County with 11 (3). Oversll, 21 of the state’s 23 counties have at least one confirmed case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.