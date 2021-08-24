Campbell County added two more COVID-19 related deaths to its toll Tuesday afternoon, part of 26 more virus-related deaths recorded throughout Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There have now been 67 COVID-19 deaths in Campbell County and 835 deaths statewide since the pandemic began.
Both Campbell County deaths involved women who died in August. Each was hospitalized and had pre-existing conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe illness, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Hospitalizations jumped statewide as well. After notching 140 COVID-19 patients in Wyoming on Friday, that number rose to 165 patients on Monday and held steady for Tuesday.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 10,235 (as of Monday)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 8,701 (as of Monday)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,103
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 46
- Number of probables: 597
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 445
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 5,429
- Number of active cases: 301
- Recoveries: 5,648
- Recoveries in past seven days: 189
- New deaths: 2
- Overall deaths: 67
- Hospitalizations today: 12
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 347
- Number of probables: 12,479
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 3,523
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 59,590
- Number of active cases: 2,949
- New deaths: 26
- Overall deaths: 835
- Hospitalizations today: 165
