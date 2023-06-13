The Campbell County Public Library Board adopted an amended collection development policy Thursday evening, but how it will be enforced remains to be seen.

guardianavatar

How will a Florida attorney who is not licensed in the State of Wyoming defend Campbell County when this goes to court? I'm sure we will end up footing the bill.

Howie Dewitt

Truly sad to see the town I grew up in being taken over by christofascists. Gillette used to be a place of tolerance. The old "live and let live" mantra Wyomingites are so proud of is long gone.

Watchdog

Sage Bear is the 2nd Lieutenant who wasn't smart enough to ask for help reading her compass and led her troops right off a cliff.

