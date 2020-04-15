In any other year, April 15 is a day people in the United States dread — Tax Day. For many, the deadline for filing your federal tax returns also means paying anything left owed from the prior year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed much around the nation in how we live our everyday lives, and Tax Day hasn’t been spared.
In March, the U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service pushed back the federal income tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15 in response to the coronavirus.
“At first, I didn’t think I could take another three months of tax season and was hoping we could just pretend the extension didn’t happen in regards to working late hours and processing at high levels,” said Toni Bell, a Gillette certified public accountant.
“However, once the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and Families First Coronavirus Response Act were passed and the U.S. Small Business Administration loans were released, we have been spending more of our resources on answering questions, pushing out information, learning and reading, advising clients on which options are the best, and assisting with applications and calculations,” she said. “As usual, more guidance will be coming out over the next few months with all the change.
“So now, I’m very happy for the extension deadline and think that we will be working closely with clients over the next few months with all the changes.”
Checking concerns
Bell and other accountants have been fielding questions about stimulus checks that Congress and President Donald Trump agreed to give many Americans in response to COVID-19, and whether or not those payments would impact their taxes.
People who may not have filed since 2015 are suddenly trying to file because they want a stimulus check, said Liberty Tax Owner Kristi Jo Sherman.
“People are a little worried about getting the stimulus check,” she said, adding that the money is nontaxable.
Creatures of habit
The 2020 tax season has been close to normal for some accountants despite the extended deadline.
On Monday morning, Liberty Tax filed about 10 tax returns for local people, then Tuesday morning the office was again inundated with people wanting to file.
Lower income residents typically file early because they need the money from their refunds, Sherman said. Those who haven’t filed by March “would be your pretty set people” who file because while they don’t necessarily need the money and they have to get it done. People who file in April are typically those who owe the IRS money.
Bell agreed, saying clients who normally want their returns processed by April have their information in early.
“I think since people are creatures of habit that they will still bring their information in when they are comfortable,” she said. “We have a consistent client base of the same people that return year after year.”
With the deadline extension, there are some people who will wait until July to file their taxes, Sherman added.
“Procrastinators are procrastinators, especially people who owe,” she said.
Sherman thinks that there will be some people who file in May or June, but not a lot. Instead, she expects to see “another peak of procrastinators” come in at the end of June and early July.
A look at options
Aside from procrastination, people may wait to file their taxes because of the unknown with COVID-19.
“I think it’s fear for most people,” Sherman said.
They don’t want to be out in public because they are following restrictions that are in place, like no social gatherings of more than 10 people and social distancing, she said.
If they owe, they may be holding onto that money in case their financial situations change before the extended July 15 deadline.
There are options if peo0le do not want to go see their accountants. For example, Liberty Tax offers online filing services and curbside drop-off.
Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, people should consider acting sooner rather than later, Sherman said. If they waits until July, for example, and were to receive a refund from the government they may not get their money for at least a month.
“And I think that now people need money more than ever,” she said.
