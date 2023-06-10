Hate Crime Ordinance Passes
Buy Now

Mayor Shay Lundvall listens to public comment during a City Council meeting to discuss a new hate crime ordinance at City Hall in Gillette on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The Council went on to pass the ordinance after a final reading Tuesday with a vote of 4-3. Lundvall voted against the ordinance all three times.

 News Record File Photo

Gillette Mayor Shay Lundvall has not yet decided what he is going to do with the recently passed malicious harms ordinance.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.