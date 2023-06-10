Gillette Mayor Shay Lundvall has not yet decided what he is going to do with the recently passed malicious harms ordinance.
The Gillette City Council remained split on a proposed malicious harms ordinance, but the group passed it on a third and final reading Tuesday night with a 4-3 vote.
Throughout the whole process, the votes remained the same, with City Councilmen Jim West, Billy Montgomery and Nathan McLeland and Councilwoman Heidi Gross voting for the ordinance, and Mayor Shay Lundvall, Councilwoman Trish Simonson and Councilman Tim Carsrud voting against it.
Even though the ordinance passed, it has not gone into effect yet.
There are two ways for an ordinance to go into effect, City Attorney Sean Brown said. In both cases, it’s required to be published in the newspaper. Typically, the mayor signs the ordinance and that’s that. But there is a way for the ordinance to become effective without the mayor’s signature.
“If he chooses not to sign it for any reason … then it will become effective without his signature at the next regular meeting … assuming there’s no veto or anything like that,” Brown said.
Wednesday afternoon, Lundvall said he hadn’t decided what he was going to do.
“I’m still looking into my options,” he said.
When asked if he’d thought about vetoing the ordinance, Lundvall said “there’s a mixed bag of what truly can be done.”
Amendments were made to the ordinance, with the biggest change being the addition of age as a protected class.
If it becomes law, the ordinance would prohibit “malicious harms based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry, disability or age.”
Lundvall and Carsrud said they don’t think the ordinance will affect the way they live their lives, but Carsrud said he’s heard from a lot of people that “tell me they’re going to have to be careful what they say.”
“Maybe for a little while you’ve got to think about what you say, the look you might give somebody, but I think once the dust settles, I think it’ll be back to normal,” he said.
West said that “at the end of the day, the only person this is going to hurt is the criminal.”
During the past few weeks, West has noticed the narrative around the ordinance shifted. At first, the argument was made that it would violate people’s rights to free speech, but by the end, it had shifted to transgender issues and “men in women’s bathrooms,” he said.
“I don’t see how the two are even connected,” West said.
Gross said she had to vote for what she feels is right, and added that voting against this ordinance was “the easy way out.”
Simonson disagreed, saying “this was not the easy way out,” and that it was not an easy decision to make. She opposed the ordinance because she believes there are laws already in place to take care of this sort of thing, and because the ordinance “is not going to change the hearts of people that are still treating people differently because of who they are.”
Carsrud said he’s been accused of being a hateful person because of how he voted against the ordinance.
“Anybody that knows me knows that I do not hate,” he said.
West said the ordinance is not going to infringe upon people’s religious rights or force things onto people’s lives.
“This ordinance does not say we’re going to allow or make our pastors marry gay people, it’s not going to make our bakers have to bake cakes for people they don’t want to,” he said. “We’re not trying to say you can’t be Christian, we’re not trying to make laws that say you can’t do the things you still want to do. It’s the opposite.”
Wednesday, West said he believes the city council will be able to move past this disagreement.
“Shay’s doing a good job of trying to keep the camaraderie together, I feel we’ll be able to work together as a group still,” West said.
Carsrud said while he was “just a little disappointed” about Gross’s comment on taking the easy way out, “I know we’ll get through it, as soon as the dust settles, and whatnot, we’ll get back to it, take care of the city’s business.”
Lundvall said the city council needs to make a concerted effort in order to move forward.
“Time will tell,” he said. “It’s going to take deliberate intentions to get past … to stop trying to find ways and look for things to go against, it’s got to stop.”
Carsrud said he’s worried that the two opposing sides of the issue will “turn against each other.”
“I can see something like that happening, just because Gillette is so divided right now, but I hope it doesn’t,” he said.
At the meeting he made a motion to table the ordinance for a month to give the city council and the public some time to sit and “absorb what we’ve learned” before voting on it. This motion failed 3-4.
What the people think
Of the more than 30 people who spoke Tuesday night, most of them were against the ordinance. George Dunlap said one of the most controversial figures in history was Jesus Christ, and “you guys would put him in jail.”
Susan Sisti said she’s talked to “a lot of people” in the county who are mad about this ordinance.
“There are people that won’t even come here because they don’t think they can control themselves, they’re so angry that you want to pass this,” she said. “There’s also people who say they’re going to limit their time in Gillette, because they don’t know if they’ll look at someone the right way.”
Jeanne Anderson said the ordinance was “fuzzy” and wondered “how do I even know if I’m violating it?”
Former representative Scott Clem criticized the ordinance for being “haphazardly thrown together” and said it’s “picking and choosing” certain groups of people to have more equality than others, which “inflames more tribalism.”
“You’re defining which tribes are worthy of government protections and which ones aren’t, and that inflames things even more,” he said. “Rather than actually quelling things and being peace in the community you’re bringing more division.”
He pointed out that there are many “classes” that aren’t included in the ordinance, such as political affiliation, vaccination status and veterans.
“Is it OK to discriminate against veterans?” he asked. “Should someone be able to assault a veteran coming back from overseas?”
Ben Decker said the ordinance was not equal.
“If a gay person is killed because they are gay, why is that worse than a short person being killed because they are short?” he asked. “That’s how I see it as unequal, you’re basically saying the most important things to you guys are skin color and where people put their genitals.”
Leigh Bertch Jacobs asked those who had voted against the ordinance to change their vote.
“To be a sensationalist in a way, which is not really my vibe, in the 1920s there were 4 million members in the KKK,” she said. “I’m not asking you to do what’s popular, I’m asking you to do what’s right.”
Carsrud said he did not like the comparison.
“I think I was classified into the KKK, please tell me if I misunderstood that, but I felt like that’s where that was going,” he said.
Several commenters noted that there was more opposition than support for the ordinance at the meeting. Holly Galloway said that “numbers do matter,” and that if it weren’t for numbers, the city council members wouldn’t be sitting in their seats.
Gross said the people who are against the ordinance “have no shame or problem sharing how they feel about things.”
“That’s great to be able to come and voice your beliefs, I think that’s terrific. But there are a lot of people in this community that are not comfortable doing that,” she said. “Just because they’re not here raising their voices and voicing their concerns doesn’t mean their opinions don’t count, because they do.”
Tex McBride said he was undecided on the ordinance at first, but when he sat in on the first reading of the ordinance, he saw young people in the LGBTQ community tell the city council that they were scared.
“If we’re not inciting violence and if we’re not calling for hate on people, this ordinance isn’t going to do a damn thing to the majority of us,” he said. “But if it helps these young people, these marginalized people feel safe, I’m for it.”
Rodger Solomon said that while it’s sad that members of the LGBTQ community feel scared, “I think part of it is they’ve been taught to.”
“I was always taught to stand up to bullies, they’ve been taught to run from them,” he said.
Carsrud said while the ordinance has passed, he doesn’t believe its opponents are going to go away quietly.
“I don’t think they’re done fighting,” he said. “I don’t think they’re going to let it go that easy.”
Ed Sisti, a local pastor and former city council candidate, said the people of Gillette won’t forget this “revolting mixture of activism and cheap virtue signaling.”
“We will work tirelessly to put the best minds in the city to work to undo the damage that you have done,” he said.
He added that the voters will not forget this moment.
“There’s still a great majority of conservatives in this area, in the next election we’ll see to it you represent us no longer,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.