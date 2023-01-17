A wood stove caused a fire that burned through a mobile home Monday. Although no one was home during the fire, two dogs died and two locals were left without a home.
Sam Clikeman, Campbell County Fire Department fire investigator, said that 19 firefighters responded to the fire at 1280 Warrior Road about 1 p.m. Monday. They were on the scene for about five hours total and the fire was put out after about two hours.
