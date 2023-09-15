Read and Ride 2023 preview
Buy Now

Steve Sieler, who worked in the pits for drag racer David Rae, stands by his 1973 Chevy Camaro drag car during the Read and Ride car show at the Campbell County Public Library in 2022. Locals can check out vintage cars from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the library's parking lot. To show off a car, check in at 9 a.m.

 News Record File Photo

The Ride and Read Car Show is back for its fourth showcase Saturday outside the Campbell County Public Library.

(1) comment

HEM

I'm genuinely excited about this event (I posted my comments in an earlier post), and looking forward to viewing my favorite vintage vehicles -- 1960s Mustangs!!!! I hope the journalist will follow up with an article on the success of the book sale and the car show. Great article, great event...hoping for a large turnout!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.