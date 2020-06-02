Westwood High School senior Nique Rodriguez stands proud while being photographed with a certificate presented by Walmart during last Friday’s senior graduate recognition in front of the Gillette store.
Walmart manager David Sanchez was a graduating senior working at the retail giant more than 20 years ago in New Mexico. On Friday, he led a ceremony in front of the chain’s Gillette store to recognize local employees graduating in the class of 2020.
There are 26 local Walmart employees graduating from high school and college, and nine walked across a stage built by Pepsi, which partnered with Walmart for the ceremony. There also were goodie bags with T-shirts and other items for the seniors, along with cupcakes for the small gathering of parents recording videos with their cellphones.
