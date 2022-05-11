The 2022 graduation season will kick off with the new Gillette Community College District hosting the college’s graduation at 7 p.m. Friday in the Pronghorn Center. The pinning ceremony for the college’s nursing program begins earlier that day at 1 p.m. in the Pronghorn Center.
About 120 students will walk across the stage — 108 Gillette College graduates and 12 adult basic education students.
