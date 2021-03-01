State Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, said he will not seek reelection in 2022.
"To the voters of House District 3, thank you for the five times you provided me with this opportunity," he told members of the state House on Monday morning. "I am humbled. This will be my last general session in the Wyoming House of Representatives and I will continue to make my time here an example of representative service."
Barlow decided to step down when his term ends in 2022 for a few reasons.
First, it is tradition for a speaker of the house or senate president to do so after they finish their terms, he told the News Record on the phone.
Barlow has also reached his goal of serving 8-10 years in the House.
"It's been an honor and a pleasure serving the citizens in House District 3 and our broader community in the state of Wyoming," he said. "I love the legislative process, I love Wyoming, but there's a time when other people can do it."
Finally, he also attributes his decision to step down because of the upcoming redistricting that will happen when the 2020 Census is released.
The constituents in the district may be different and so it would be a good time for someone who is interested in running for House District 3 to do so.
Giving thanks
Barlow offered touching words to his wife Kelly Barlow and to his fellow House members.
"Thank you for questioning less and praying more, for doing our work while I was away and making decisions you shouldn't have had to make on your own," he told Kelly. "I love you. I need you and I appreciate you and I so wish you were right here with us."
Barlow then addressed the House.
"I will do my best to make sure you can effectively make your voice heard, your ideas better and that the good ideas get even better and that our traditions are honored into the future of this House and Wyoming is well-served," he said.
"If I can get those few things done all you have to do is the real work, members of the 66th: the reading of bills, not soundbites; the debating of issues, not each other; the solving of problems, not creating unintended ones; the business of keeping government out of the way most often, and (being) helpful when appropriate; the path of being effective not just right; and opportunities to better inform our own opinions. All the while, we should value each other."
Members of the state House gave Barlow a standing ovation during its first in-person hearings of the legislative session.
The 66th legislative session meets this year and next.
Barlow has served in the Legislature since 2013. He was re-elected in 2020 to a two-year term that runs through the end of 2022.
Barlow said he will wait until next year before deciding whether to pursue another office or to wait.
"It doesn't mean it's not on the radar, but the serious considerations will happen from a year from now," he said.
(2) comments
We will miss having you In Cheyenne, Eric....you’ve been a voice of reason. Thanks to Kelly for covering for you while you were working on state business. You two are quite a team!
Humble and kind. Thank you for your service Eric.
