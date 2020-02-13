Jacque Vanvleet cuts out a heart for a Valentines Day card at Gillette College on Wednesday. The Gillette College Student Activities Board created valentines cards that would be delivered to seniors at the retirement homes on Thursday.
Jacque Vanvleet places hearts within hearts on her Valentines Day card for a senior at Gillette College on Wednesday. Vanvleet sought to create cards with cheesy pickup lines that the seniors could laugh at.
With a table filled with arts and craft scraps in a range of pinks and reds, students at Gillette College began filling a box with Valentine's Day cards Wednesday.
The cards were being made for seniors at retirement and long-term residential facilities in Gillette, a tradition that Grace Henderson, the college's coordinator of campus life and housing, has kept going.
