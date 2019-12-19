Local nonprofit organizations have given a lot to Campbell County, and like many around the holidays, they have their own wish lists.
While people may want things for themselves, what makes the lists of these agencies have one common ingredient: The items they want will help them continue to serve others.
Council of Community Services
The Council of Community Services offers an array of programs for the community, including the Soup Kitchen, Food Pantry and the Way Station.
“What we really need is for people to donate and what would be really nice are donations to our medical and dental program so we can help more people with that,” said Mikel Scott, the agency’s executive director. “(Also) donate to help with rental and utility assistance.
“That is the kind of stuff we need so we can help more people.”
A new tab was put onto the Council’s website sometime after Thanksgiving called “Holiday Shop.”
Click on that tab to reveal several ways to contribute to the various efforts the agency undertakes, like a dental care voucher, general needs, group home support, homeless shelter stay, household Food Pantry, mental health support, prescription voucher, rental assistance, Soup Kitchen meal and utility bill assistance.
“It goes through us so we can help a client,” Scott said.
The site is likely to stay up until around New Year’s.
YES House
The YES House offers an many services, including as a residential treatment center for youth and a crisis shelter.
The organization’s holiday wishes are for items it may not get through donations nor will grants help pay for.
“(These are) items we’ve done without for long periods of time that we have just done without,” said Sheri English, YES House executive director.
Examples include arts and crafts items, and board and video games for kids.
“Sometimes we just like them to feel relaxed and to decompress,” English said. “It’s important to have recreation and positive outlets because their fun was on the negative side, like doing drugs, getting into problems, those sorts of things.”
If they are provided with fun and positive activities, it helps people with their treatment, she added.
Other items include stand mixers so staff can teach young adults at the cottage how to bake cakes and cookies.
The YES House’s fundraising arm, the YES House Foundation, always can use financial contributions.
“Last year, they raised a little over $8,000 (at holiday time). A good wish would be about $10,000,” said Mary Melaragno, executive director for the YES House Foundation.
Second Chance Ministries
Second Chance Ministries helps recently incarcerated men and women get their lives back on track.
The organization is looking for household items for its House of Hope. There are two homes, one for men and another for women.
“Anything that is reoccurring,” executive director Jeannie Miller said about keeping up with expenses. “We are consistently buying things that we need to replenish.”
Other useful items include work clothing, shoes, hoodies, jeans and “anything they can put on after leaving incarceration,” she said.
Hygiene products also are needed. “We usually go through 20 backpacks a month worth of hygiene products,” she said.
In fiscal year 2018-19, Second Chance Ministries helped more than 300 people, including those who live in the House of Hope. There are now 11 residents in the men’s house and two in the women’s. Maximum capacities are 12 men and six women.
The program’s goals are for clients to become employed while completing the program and their probation conditions, Miller said.
Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County
The club offers summer and after school programming for children in the area.
“Obviously, ideally, we want all of our kids to have a happy, safe and healthy Christmas time,” said executive director Nate Grotrian.
Its wish list consists of items that could be used toward creating a calming or century room the club wants to build to help children with behavioral issues, Grotrian said. It will be a safe place for them to go and manage those feelings.
Additionally, arts and crafts items are always on the wish list year-round.
“We’re always hoping for increased supplies needed, especially for our STEM program since that is (on) the more expensive supply list,” Grotrian said.
Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation
GARF provides services to victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.
The biggest need heading this time of year are non-trackable cellphones for clients.
“A lot of times when people come in here their abusive partner will have a tracker on their phone to find out where they are,” said Shawna McDonald, GARF prevention education coordinator.
The clients’ protection is important, but the holiday season can be tough for them, especially if they’re isolated without being able to talk to other family and friends, she said.
“It’s hard with our clients being away from their friends and families,” McDonald said. “Our shelter is a safe place to be. We try to do what we could to make people feel comfortable and safe.”
