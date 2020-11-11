COVID-19 is spreading through Campbell County as part of an upswell being seen across Wyoming and the nation, and the Campbell County School District is no exception.
On Oct. 19, the district had 19 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. A week later on Oct. 26, 25 students were out because of the coronavirus. By Nov. 2, the number grew to 43 students absent due to the virus and on Monday, the number was 42 students, the district reported Tuesday evening during a board of trustees meeting.
Superintendent Alex Ayers said that overall, "these numbers represent about half-a-percent of our student population of 8,600 students."
The rapid spread in the community over the past month has been reflected most noticeably in the number of students not in school because of quarantine measures:
- On Oct. 19, the number of quarantined students was 141.
- A week later on Oct. 26, 195 students were missing due to the quarantine.
- A week after that on Nov. 2, the number ballooned to 287 students.
- On Monday, some 383 students across the district were in quarantine.
Ayers said the district's attendance rate is another way to see the effect of COVID-19 on the student population. He looked at last year’s attendance rate about this time in the school year and found it to be about 93%.
“Over that four-week time frame, it’s dropped from 90% to 88% as of yesterday,” Ayers said.
He attributed some of the drop to proactive parents.
“I think parents are trying to do a good job of screening at home, and that’s the first line of defense,” Ayers said. “We’ve asked them to do that.”
The COVID-19 update represents a departure from the ordinary for board meetings since school began in August. The pandemic might be the most pressing issue in the country now, but last night’s meeting was the first time its effect on the district was discussed in a public meeting.
The update was added to the board's agenda at the last minute and marked the first time the school district has publicly disclosed how many cases it has seen so far this school year.
The addition was requested by Ayers to address rumors online that the district would be closing after various dates such as parent-teacher conferences, Halloween and Thanksgiving. None of those rumors is true.
That’s not to say that COVID-19 isn’t affecting school-aged children since it arrived in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Health’s COVID-19 statistics show that of Campbell County’s 1,823 cases since the pandemic began, 543 of those have been confirmed in people younger than 18 years old, which accounts for nearly 30% of the positive cases in the county.
But Ayers said there was no basis for the rumors of closures at this point.
“The fact is that (closing all schools in the district) is not a part of the current conversation, although I would be, along with you all, acknowledging the recent trend in our community is not ideal in our county, in our state, in terms of numbers of cases,” he said.
“And our school district reflects our community. On any given day, we have around 8,600 students, a couple thousand employees, so 10,000 of the 40,000 residents spend time in our schools, which I think is the safest place for kids to be if they can be there," Ayers said.
Ayers said the district chose not to set a metric, like positivity rate or a flat number of students at a given school or across the district, that would trigger a shutdown.
“When we met with Public Health to develop our plan, of course we had a discussion about metrics and should you say, ‘If this happens then that will happen.’ And at the end of the day, we felt that the strong partnership and the advice of Public Health was enough,” Ayers said via phone earlier in the day. “We’ll just take each situation as it comes. Each situation is different, and then determine if we ever need to respond with any type of closure, looking at the least impact to begin with.”
Ayers discussed situations that might necessitate closure on a smaller-than-district-wide level.
“There might be situations where you’re dealing with an issue and you have to make a decision at a classroom-level or wing of a building, if there’s something that’s happening within two grade bands that are down a particular wing,” Ayers said. “Then you’d continue to look at other possibilities. Certainly you’d look at one school before you’d ever look at an entire district.”
While Ayers said there have been no discussions with Public Health to shut down schools, he did mention some areas of concern as COVID-19 spreads throughout the community.
“One is contact tracing has become difficult for our community,” Ayers said. “I think it’s one of the best avenues for reducing the spread of the virus, and the governor used the National Guard for the month of October.
"Since that has gone away, it’s been challenging, I would say, for that process to take place. We’ve been asked to take a lead in that on the school district side, and so our nurses and principals have been doing that work for Public Health," he said.
"We’re hoping it’s short-term … and we’re going to do a good job and do that well and keep our community as safe as we can.”
Before the meeting, trustee Lisa Durgin, the longest-serving trustee on the board, mentioned district employees when responding to the swirling rumors about school closures.
“Our stance is the only way we would be likely to shut a building or district down is if we have personnel issues, like staffing in a building, which we haven’t,” Durgin said. “They have had to get a little creative in a few cases, but it’s been pretty minimal. The principals are pretty optimistic about their ability to do things.”
She said the board and district view staffing issues to be the only real case where the district would make a decision on its own without first getting input from Public Health or an order from the state like when Gov. Mark Gordon closed all state schools in March.
At the board meeting, Ayers echoed this point.
“Internally, we have some concerns of, ‘What about staffing?'” he said. “Would we ever get to the point where our sub (substitute teacher) pool is running thin? We’re asking people to pitch in and help, all hands on deck. And at what point can you not maintain the operation of a school?”
Toward the end of the COVID-19 update portion of the meeting, several trustees decided to speak. Chairwoman Ann Ochs requested that Ayers and Deputy Superintendent Kirby Eisenhauer reconvene the district’s Reopening Committee, which worked throughout the summer to develop the district’s reopening plan that allowed school to restart in-person for students in August.
“I know we’ve been blessed with a pretty good fall with just a few little snowstorms and cold weather now and then, but we may need to make some adjustments to the plan,” Ochs said. “I think everyone had hoped that by Christmas this rotten COVID would be gone, and it seems to be sticking around and growing.”
Trustee Joseph Lawrence, a radiologist at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, spoke about the importance of following the basic safeguards that public health experts have been stressing since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We’ve got to respect the fact that mask-wearing, the social distancing, hand-washing, not touching our faces — are all big parts of keeping this disease away from the people that are teaching the students,” Lawrence said. “And the teachers, in my own opinion, need to model for the students and not pooh-pooh these things because these are real things that are happening.”
Ochs pleaded with the public to help the district’s efforts in “keeping the schools open and meeting the needs of kids.”
Durgin asked the community to take steps to help reduce the stress on the health care infrastructure.
“Maybe just back off just a little bit for a few weeks so our hospital can catch up and whatnot, regardless of where you fall on the belief scale,” Durgin said. “I think we can all agree that we want those things for our community, to have kids in school, to have those businesses open and to be able to provide medical care for those in need.”
“It’s here, and we have to respect the fact that this is more deadly than the flu even though we like to say it’s not, it is,” Lawrence said.
