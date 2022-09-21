Campbell County Health will put on a celebration for retiring Dr. John Stamato and the recently hired Dr. John Bergin from 4-6 p.m. Thursday in front of the Heptner Cancer Center.
Dr. Stamato will round out 26 years of service at the hospital before retiring in December. He will work with Dr. Bergin who joined the cancer center as a radiation oncologist last month to complete a smooth transition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.