The Campbell County Public Library, with help from the city of Gillette and Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department, continue to organize scavenger hunts at Cam-plex Park.
Children can pick up challenge forms from the library that include a map leading to a set of clues throughout the park. Once all the clues are filled in correctly, the brochure can be returned to the library for a prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.