Dancing with Gillette Stars
Dustin Martinson spins wife Heather Martinson around as they compete in Dancing with the Gillette Stars at Cam-plex on Saturday night. The couple won the All Mighty Dollars award for the annual event, which brought in a record $250,000 for the YES House Foundation.

 News Record Photo/August Frank

The YES House Foundation’s annual Dancing with the Gillette Stars fundraiser is coming soon.

The event is Oct. 10 at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center’s Equality Hall. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and entertainment.

