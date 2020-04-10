A 10th person in Campbell County has tested positive for coronavirus while the Wyoming Department of Health is reporting a 24-hour increase of the state count of 14 up to 253 confirmed cases.
The 10th Campbell County case is a woman in her 60s, who is quarantined at home, according to Campbell County Public Health.
At this time, no COVID-19 cases in Campbell County have been hospitalized and six of the 10 cases have recovered. Overall, 129 people statewide have recovered.
Public Health nurses are monitoring 39 homes with possible positive cases and 137 homes have been released from monitoring, Public Health reports.
Friday afternoon's announcement of the 10th case is the first confirmation for Campbell County since April 3, when three new cases were announced that brought the total to nine.
The county also is holding at 3 probably cases of the virus, the state health department reports, while there are 87 across Wyoming.
The state Department of Health has so far completed 2,800 tests at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne, while commercial labs have reported 2,455 results and a single state test was done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of the 253 cases across Wyoming, 156 results came from the state laboratory while 97 came from commercial labs.
Campbell County has so far had 260 tests completed at the state lab and has seven tests awaiting results.
The 10 confirmed cases in the county extrapolates to an infection rate of 21.6 per 100,000 residents, Public Health reports. That compares to Teton County, which has the highest ratio in the state at 225.9 to 100,000.
Laramie County has most confirmed cases in the state at 58, along with 23 probables, while Teton Countuy has 53 (19). Other counties with double-digit confirmed cases are Fremont with 40 (7), Natrona 30 (8) cases, Sheridan 12 (3) and Campbell 10 (30. Nineteen of the state’s 23 counties have at least one confirmed case.
So far, there have been no coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming, the only state in the U.S. without at least one.
