Celebration of Life
Angie McQuarrie makes a food delivery Thursday, May 19, 2022, to the Council of Community Services’ Soup Kitchen in Gillette. A celebration of life for Christopher Wolbert begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the kitchen where Wolbert worked as manager before his death in January.

 News Record File Photo

A celebration of life for Christopher Wolbert, former Soup Kitchen manager, begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Soup Kitchen, Rockpile Community Center.

