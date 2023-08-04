NHSFR Performance 7
Morgan Buckingham of Montana competes in the bareback event Wednesday, July 19, 2023, during performance six of the National High School Finals Rodeo at Morningside Park in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

The National High School Rodeo Association sent a letter stating it would commit to hosting its flagship event in Gillette for 10 consecutive years beginning in 2030 if Cam-plex officials secure funding for a new indoor rodeo facility by January 2025.

