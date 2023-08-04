The National High School Rodeo Association sent a letter stating it would commit to hosting its flagship event in Gillette for 10 consecutive years beginning in 2030 if Cam-plex officials secure funding for a new indoor rodeo facility by January 2025.
Campbell County Public Land Board members received the letter this week and will discuss it at their meeting next week.
The rodeo association just completed back-to-back years of its National High School Finals Rodeo at Cam-plex and is slated to return for two more years in 2028 and 2029. After that, NHSRA Executive Director James Higginbotham has said the association intends on taking its event indoors starting in 2030.
The decision of whether to fund the project will likely fall on Campbell County residents in a special or general election in 2024. Given the terms of the letter, that means Campbell County residents may have until the end of next year to decide on whether to fund a potentially nine-figure project to keep the national high school finals in Gillette.
The terms of the letter require funding toward new construction of two competition arenas: one fully enclosed and climate controlled and the other partially enclosed, per Cam-plex master plan talks the rodeo association and Cam-plex had during this year’s rodeo.
The idea is that the move indoors would create a more level playing field for competitors by eliminating the variability of weather in outdoor arenas.
The arena would also have to ensure easy ways in and out for contestants and competition animals, including enough housing for animals, according to the letter.
Cam-plex would also have to commit to a timeline for planning and building the new arena. The new facility, which would house one fully enclosed and one partially enclosed arena, would be further split into four competition arenas for the national rodeo, including reigned cow horse and cutting events.
If funding is approved, both sides would work toward a formal contract using the deal recently agreed to for the 2028 and 2029 rodeos as a template.
Cam-plex and the rodeo association would also have to agree upon a timeline and dates within July to host the rodeo each of the 10 years.
The letter of intent and its conditions become null and void if the funding isn’t approved by January 2025.
“We didn’t give them everything they asked for,” said Aaron Lyles, Cam-plex executive director. “We gave them a hybrid package of concessions because we knew we couldn’t support a dual arena.
“A 10,000-seat dual arena would never work in Gillette as we know today … we just couldn’t start programming tomorrow and make it make sense.”
Lyles said that Populous, the company hired to craft a master plan for Cam-plex, has factored in what is feasible to potentially build and sustain given Gillette’s market and population.
“They right-sized based on what we thought they could envision being economically viable before we even presented the concept to the rodeo association,” Lyles said.
The rodeo association would be the venue’s first anchor tenant but the facility has been planned with the intention of drawing more large-scale events and expanding the scale of events hosted at Cam-plex.
Although a price point and specific designs have not been officially announced, estimates have ranged in the ballpark of $100 million. For a project of that size, officials have said a capital facilities tax vote by the public is likely the only feasible funding model.
Depending on if and when county and city officials give the indoor arena the OK to move to a public vote, the question of whether to build the new arena could end up in a May special election, the August primary election or the upcoming 2024 general election.
“It’s all kind of dovetailing itself to a point in time in which the community’s going to get to say, ‘This is what we want to do,’ or ‘No, it’s not,’” Lyles said.
There’s also the cost of operating the new building once built.
City and county officials have talked about finding sustainable funding models for operating and maintenance costs at Cam-plex, both of which would increase with a facility as proposed being added to the campus.
An economic impact study from the 2021 NHSFR in Lincoln, Nebraska, estimated nearly an $18 million statewide impact, including almost $17 million within the county it was hosted, generating about $1.5 million in state and local tax revenue.
Through the Campbell County Convention Center and Visitors Bureau, an economic impact study was commissioned using data collection and geofencing to gauge the economic impact of the National High School Finals Rodeo on Gillette and Campbell County.
That method will be used next summer to measure economic impact of the International Pathfinders Camporee, which is expected to bring more than 50,000 visitors to Gillette for the week.
This year marked the 13th National High School Finals Rodeo hosted at Cam-plex since the event first arrived in town 30 years ago in 1993.
