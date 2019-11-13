Odarius Vaughn moves to hit the ball during a game of foursquare at the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County on Tuesday. The club is based out of the former Lakeview Elementary School building, which is owned by the city of Gillette. The city is now preparing to transfer ownership of the property to the nonprofit organization.
Soon, the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County could take ownership of its building.
The club has been leasing the old Lakeview Elementary school on Lakeview Drive from the city of Gillette for the past few years, but in the first meeting of 2020, the City Council will vote on whether to transfer the property to the club.
