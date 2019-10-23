At least one local business has stocked up in preparation for a new U.S. tariff on $7.5 billion worth of European Union goods.
The United States imposed the tariffs Friday in response to the EU subsidizing Airbus.
In addition to affecting producers in the EU, people in the U.S. who import goods from Europe could be affected as well, including Gillette’s Pizza Carrello.
The Trump administration received a green light for its latest import taxes earlier this month from the World Trade Organization, which ruled that the U.S. could impose the tariffs as retaliation for illegal aid that the EU gave to Airbus in its competition with American rival Boeing.
There are 25% tariffs on agricultural products such as olive oil, wine and cheese.
Pizza Carrello has been getting wheels of Parmigiano-Reggiano, better known as Parmesan cheese, from Parma, Italy, since 2016.
The cheese is aged for two years at room temperature, and it’s made from milk that comes from cows that are fed specialized diets of the greenest grass and nothing from another area of the region. The cheese has been produced in north-central Italy for nearly 1,000 years.
Each wheel must meet strict criteria early in the aging process when it is still soft and creamy to merit the official seal and be placed in storage for aging.
The average price of a wheel is $900.
Pizza Carrello co-owner Ariane Jimison said that after talking with the restaurant’s cheese broker, the feeling is that the tariffs are not going to stick.
But just in case, Jimison is stocking up on the imported cheese. She usually orders one wheel at a time, but because of the tariffs she just ordered five wheels. She would have bought more, but those five were all that were available, she said.
She also has removed Parmesan from one menu item to make it last as long as possible.
If the prices jump the predicted 25-50%, “We may have to start charging a small fee for it to be put on your pizza,” Jimison said.
Itr isn’t the first time the restaurant has had to deal with a price increase. There was one point early in Pizza Carrello’s history when prosciutto went from $200 a ham to $700, but that only lasted a few months.
“Honestly, we were new and I never knew the reason for the price increase,” Jimison said. “I pay more attention now.”
Buying domestic imitations is not an option, she said, because it’s impossible to make a cheese here that matches the quality of the cheese she gets from Italy.
The U.S. doesn’t have the same cows or the salty air coming over the Alps, Jimison said. Cheese makers here aren’t allowed to make cheese from raw milk or store it at room temperature for two years. And they also don’t have the generations of experience making it.
“We make amazing cheese in the U.S., but having been to Parma and seeing the process firsthand, I don’t know how a cheese maker here would be able to do that,” she said. “I’ll keep buying the real deal, but prices will have to go up on the menu.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.