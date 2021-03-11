Campbell County added one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday as its average case count remains relatively low through March.
So far this month, there have been 25 new confirmed cases, or an average of 2.5 new cases a day. Through 2021, the county as averaged fewer than six new cases each day, but the rate has dropped noticeably in recent weeks.
From the beginning of February through Wednesday, Campbell County has had 48 new confirmed cases for an average of about 1.25 new cases per day.
More vaccine options have expanded in the county this week, with Campbell County Health partnering with Campbell County Public Health to begin administering the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available by appointment through Public Health, at the Gillette Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies and through CCH.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 6,422
- First vaccine doses administered: 4,762 (74.15% as of March 8)
- Second vaccine doses received: 4,062
- Second vaccine doses administered: 2,451 (60.34% as of March 8)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 1
- Number of probables: 481
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 14
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,210
- Number of active cases: 18
- Recoveries: 4,614
- Recoveries in past seven days: 17
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 59
- Hospitalizations today: 0
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 37
- Number of probables: 8,426
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 320
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 46,588
- Number of active cases: 475
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 691
- Hospitalizations today: 20
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 7,013 (1,301)
Natrona: 5,793 (1,961)
Campbell: 4,210 (481)
Fremont: 4,137 (790)
Sweetwater: 3,715 (146)
Albany: 3,535 (385)
Sheridan: 2,411 (628)
Weston: 527 (96)
Johnson: 420 (292)
Crook: 386 (32)
