Anthony Kluesner, 54, was arrested early Wednesday morning after he led a deputy on a car chase, rammed into his patrol car and escaped on foot.
The deputy saw a pickup truck driving in the opposite lane on Highway 51 and tried to initiate a traffic stop at about 2 a.m. Wednesday. The truck continued accelerating and was clocked driving 89 mph at one point, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.