Campbell County's population stands at 47,026, according to the delayed 2020 census results that were released by the U.S. Census Bureau today.
This is an increase of 1.9%, or almost 900 people, from the 2010 census. Over the same period, Wyoming saw 2.3% growth.
Campbell County was one of only nine counties in the state to see positive population growth, but it was nowhere near the rates of the biggest gainers of Laramie and Teton counties, which both saw almost a 10% increase in their populations. In fact, Campbell and Crook counties were the slowest-growing counties of those that saw increases in population.
The nation as a whole saw an increase of more than 7% since the previous census taken in 2010, but Wyoming was one of the slowest-growing states, not only in the West, but in the entire country. The states of Illinois, Mississippi and West Virginia were the only in the nation to see their populations decrease.
Between 2000 and 2010, Campbell County was one of five in the state that saw more than 20% growth in the decade.
Overall, the Census Bureau said that America’s population growth had slowed to the point where only the 1930s grew slower.
