Daniel Wilder of Texas competes Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in tie-down roping during the sixth performance of the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The Campbell County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s plan to use a geofencing technology to track spending habits at the National High School Finals Rodeo this summer has rubbed some people the wrong way, with one person even calling for a commissioner to resign.

