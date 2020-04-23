Gillette Reproductive Health had planned to expand its services in the upcoming fiscal year. Instead, it could see its funding from Campbell County and the Optional 1% Sales Tax slashed to $0.
Campbell County Commissioners arrived at that decision during a budget meeting Wednesday, but nothing is final until the county approves its budget in June.
Gillette Reproductive Health had requested $35,000 from the county’s Optional 1% Sales Tax to provide preventative wellness exams for women in Campbell County who are uninsured or underinsured. For the past seven years, the organization had received $25,000 from the county for the sole purpose of providing those wellness exams.
Julie Price Carroll, director of Gillette Reproductive Health, said the loss of county funding will limit the services her organization can provide.
“I think what we’re going to see is a lot more unintended pregnancies, which then puts the burden on the social service agencies,” she said.
Commissioners Del Shelstad and Colleen Faber were the most outspoken because of their anti-abortion stance about the agency.
“I asked them last year if they did abortion referrals, they said they didn’t, but I know for a fact they do,” Shelstad said in a discussion Monday, adding that he knows of three people who got referrals.
“What would you recommend that they do?” Commissioner Rusty Bell asked.
“I’d recommend they don’t give them any referrals,” Shelstad said.
Carroll said that in her 18 years with the organization, that has happened “very, very few” times. And it has never provided abortion services.
“We do everything to get people not to be in that predicament,” she said in an interview with the News Record on Wednesday.
But if someone comes in off the street and “requests information on something, we tell them where to go,” she said.
Carroll said abortion is not part of the equation when Gillette Reproductive Health helps clients with family planning and pregnancy counseling.
“We want every baby to be a loved baby from a two-parent home,” she said. “The more people use our services and plan ahead, the less abortion there is.”
Shelstad said he’d be willing to fund Gillette Reproductive Health if it made a policy against abortion referrals.
Faber said that as a Republican elected official, “I absolutely 100% support our party platform on life.”
The platform states that “all individuals are endowed by their Creator from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death with the rights to life, liberty, property, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Faber said she wasn’t aware of Gillette Reproductive Health until about a month ago when she started preparing for the county’s budget week. She did some research on the organization and has a problem with abortion referrals.
“I don’t think there was any question in my mind, after I did my research, that I wouldn’t support spending 1% dollars on that,” she said. “I believe every life is valuable, including the unborn.”
Faber said the organization also has a lot of overlapping services with Public Health and the Women’s Resource Center, a local early pregnancy medical clinic.
“The only difference between us and them is we are working with the people that have no money,” Carroll said. “We are the safety net for those in need.”
In the last 10 years, more than 10,000 unduplicated patients have used its services more than 30,000 times. Carroll said if a woman is healthy, she can take better care of her family, which leads to a healthier community.
With the coronavirus pandemic, many people have been laid off and have lost their health insurance.
“There are so many more people now, with this virus, that will need our services more than ever before,” Carroll said. “Where are they supposed to go for their health care (now)?”
She encouraged the commissioners to visit Gillette Reproductive Health and see what goes on there.
“We can’t let people’s political and religious viewpoints interfere with medical care for the most vulnerable,” she said. “We want people to be healthy. That’s it.”
