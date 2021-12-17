The first COVID-19 case confirmed as the omicron variant has been confirmed in Wyoming.
The Wyoming Department of Health announced Friday that lab sequencing confirmed that an Albany County adult, who recently traveled domestically, tested positive for the omicron variant.
Another Albany County adult is thought to also be infected with the omicron variant, but was not confirmed in the press release Friday.
The omicron variant is believed to have emerged in southern Africa and spread quickly throughout the world in recent weeks. Much is still unknown about the new variant, but it appears to spread quickly and easily between people, which State Health Officer Alexia Harrist is “concerned about,” according to the press release.
“With the quick spread of this variant across the nation, including within some of our neighbor states, we are not surprised with this result and expect there are other cases within Wyoming that haven’t yet been identified,” Harrist said in the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.