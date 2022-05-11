The fiancé of Irene Gakwa, a person of interest in Gakwa's missing person case, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.
The Gillette Police Department arrested Nathan J. Hightman, 38, and charged him with with two felony counts of theft, one felony count of unlawful use of a credit card, and two felony counts of crimes against intellectual property. Gakwa is the victim of these crimes.
Detectives believe Gakwa went missing under suspicious circumstances. Irene was last seen in a video call with her parents on Feb. 24. She was reported missing to the Gillette Police Department on March 20.
Leading up to her disappearance, Gakwa had been living with Hightman, who was her fiancé, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
Hightman, who made his initial appearance in Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon, has declined interview requests from the police. His bond has been set at $10,000, and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 19.
Detectives are asking the public for any information concerning a gray or silver Subaru Crosstrek with Idaho license plates which may have been seen trespassing on private property or appearing out of place in rural areas of Campbell County between February 24 and March 20.
They’re also seeking information on a 55-gallon metal drum, which may have been burned and/or abandoned within the county.
If you have any other information related to Irene’s disappearance, call the Gillette Police Department at 307-682-5155.
