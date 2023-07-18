A man accused of helping to plot an aggravated robbery in November, for which a Gillette man was just sentenced to up to 25 years in prison, was arrested after giving Sheridan police a fake name during a traffic stop.
Dillon A. Goodman, 30, has been charged in Circuit Court with conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery for allegedly plotting with Shania Marynik and Elijah Anderson to commit an armed robbery at a Gillette hotel.
Anderson was recently sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for aggravated robbery, stemming from an incident where a man was robbed at gunpoint and shot in the early hours of the morning.
Marynik pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and reached a plea deal that recommends she receive up to 10 years in prison for her role in the robbery.
Goodman is accused of being the third person with them the night and early morning hours leading up to the shooting and robbery at the Howard Johnson hotel Nov. 14.
He was pulled over in Sheridan the afternoon of June 29 after an officer spotted the gray car he was driving without visible registration and abruptly changing lanes in front of another vehicle, according to a Sheridan police affidavit.
When pulled over, Goodman told the officer his name was Michael Cordova and gave a date of birth. The officer found that name to have a suspended North Dakota license and an active arrest warrant out of Idaho with extradition from surrounding states.
Dispatch confirmed the warrant and that law enforcement from Idaho would retrieve him from Wyoming. The officer arrested Goodman, at which point he admitted to giving a fake name and told his real name.
His real name revealed the Campbell County warrant and that his “unique tattoos” and physical description matched. Goodman has tattoos covering his head and eyebrows, including a “12” tattoo on his forearm that may signify “AB,” or Aryan Brotherhood, a neo-Nazi prison gang, according to court documents.
He was cited for driving under suspension and interference with a peace officer and taken to the Sheridan County Detention Center where he was held until transferring to the Campbell County Jail on July 12.
Goodman made his initial appearance July 13 in Circuit Court and has his preliminary hearing scheduled for July 19.
Gillette police responded to the Howard Johnson hotel at about 5 a.m. Nov. 14 after employees reported a man who walked into their lobby covered in blood and claimed he had been shot.
The man had been shot in his stomach and was taken to the emergency room where he underwent surgery and survived, according to court documents. The bullet traveled through his colon and appendix before lodging in his spine.
He spoke to police before and after surgery. The man was drinking at the Otherside Bar and Grill in Gillette with a friend, who was arrested that night. He then met a man named “Spider” or “Sniper” who he described as a white man with tattoos covering his head and his eyebrows, later identified as Goodman, according to court documents.
From there, they left and continued drinking at Fireside Bar and Lounge. “Spider” drove the man back to his hotel room and entered with a woman, later identified as Marynik, who was with them throughout the night.
The man claimed to be very drunk at this point and said that “Spider” and the woman left saying they would “hit him back later.”
He woke up to a knock at the door at about 3:40 a.m. The woman returned with an unknown man with dark hair and complexion, later identified as Anderson, who asked him if he wanted to buy dope. The man didn’t remember how they got in the room and refused the offer to buy drugs, according to court documents.
It’s unclear how long they were in the man’s room and at one point, he claimed Anderson had asked him for money while holding what looked like a pillow case over the end of a short assault-style rifle. When he asked the man if it was a gun, he said Anderson replied that it was a toy. The man said he saw the suspect smile widely and pull the pillow back and heard a “pop.”
Marynik started yelling that Anderson had shot the man at which point he looked down and realized he had been shot in the stomach, and eventually left to call 911 in the lobby, according to court documents.
While at the scene, officers found Goodman, who matched the description of “Spider,” and arrested him on an unrelated warrant. Goodman claimed to know of the shooting and said “that white guy got shot … from the bar,” according to court documents.
Goodman was arrested and released from jail the same day of the robbery, said Sheriff Scott Matheny, and an arrest warrant for the conspiracy charge was issued in January.
Video from Fireside showed that Goodman and the victim were at the bar from about 9:15-11 p.m. with another woman. They returned to Fireside at about 1 a.m. with Marynik before leaving at about 2 a.m.
Video from the north Shell Food Mart next to Fireside showed Goodman’s gray Chevy Trailblazer leaving the bar at 2 a.m.
The victim identified Marynik and Anderson, whose name was found in police records by searching “Lonebear,” as the ones who were in his hotel room when he was shot, according to court documents.
Police found Anderson at a South Fork apartment and brought him into the police department for an interview. He was allegedly uncooperative. Marynik was interviewed and said she was at Fireside that night. She posted to her Snapchat story asking for a ride there so she could “make some money” and Goodman gave her the ride, according to court documents.
Marynik said they went to the hotel room to sell the victim a gun when the rifle accidentally “went off.” She later admitted that they went there to rob the man, who they knew had money and was from out of town, according to court documents.
Apparently Goodman had told Marynik that the victim had $700 in cash on him. She joked that they should rob him, then they started making actual plans to rob him. She brought in Anderson and the three met outside of his hotel room but Goodman left to meet someone else before the others went inside with the gun covered in a blanket or towel. In Goodman’s interview with police, he allegedly said he intended to return to the hotel room but “never made it that far,” according to court documents.
He remains in the Campbell County jail with a $100,000 cash bond.
