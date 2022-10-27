The Campbell County School District Planetarium will feature a “Fright Light II” laser show from 7-8 p.m. Saturday at the planetarium on Lakeway Road.
The free laser show will be accompanied by songs like “Thriller” by Michael Jackson and “Frankenstein” by Edgar Winters Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.