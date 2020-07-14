Campbell County reached 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, continuing a trend showing growth of the virus.
At the end of June, Campbell County had 43 total cases. The 28 new cases so far in July as of Monday morning is a 65% increase and comes at a time case counts are rising in many states.
There have been 1,506 laboratory confirmed cases and 21 COVID-19-related deaths in Wyoming so far during the pandemic, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Another 17 cases in Campbell County are unconfirmed but probable, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. There have been 51 recoveries in the county and 28 active cases.
Those include 10 new cases in the past week that come from a combination of community spread and direct contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19, said county spokeswoman Ivy McGowan.
Those affected range in age from a boy younger than 10 years old to a woman in her 60s.
McGowan also said the increase in local confirmed cases can be in part attributed to people gathering together.
“We have had several cases that have tied back to large private events,” she said.
Through contact tracing, Campbell County Public Health is now monitoring 96 people who have had contact with a confirmed case. They are either in quarantine or in home isolation, McGowan said.
Among the active cases, most are quarantined at home. However, there also are people hospitalized in the county with COVID-19, she said.
While increased testing may produce more confirmed cases, since the end of June there has been a disproportionate increase in the number of confirmed positives versus the number of tests administered.
This suggests the increase in cases may be due to factors beyond just doing more testing, McGowan said. The trend “appears to be holding true” so far this month.
“We were seeing (in June) that the increase in positives was outpacing the percentage of increase in tests,” she said.
The city of Gillette announced Monday it has temporarily closed its customer service office for walk-up and drive-up services after an employee in that division tested positive for COVID-19.
The city learned of the employee’s positive test result Saturday. There are four other employees from that department who are being tested with results still pending, said city spokesman Geno Palazzari.
The city does not believe the infected employee came in contact with any other city departments, Palazzari said.
The office will remain closed until it is disinfected and all exposed employees are cleared to return to work. In the meantime, payments will still be accepted online and by phone.
Upon reopening, the office will maintain the same safety precautions and social distancing protocols it had in place prior to this incident, Palazzari said.
Fremont County, with 342 confirmed cases, has the most in the state. Laramie County has the next highest total with 215.
Public Health emphasized the importance of maintaining safe practices to prevent the spread of the virus, including hand washing, the use of hand sanitizer, wearing face masks and maintaining 6 feet of physical distance between non-household members.
“We’re seeing more and more research that is showing that the use of face masks is really going to be an important part of helping us prevent the spread,” McGowan said.
“I think using those preventative steps is going to be significantly important in helping us protect the health of the public as well as our local economy.”
