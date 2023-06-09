Airport Emergency Drill
Buy Now

A Campbell County firefighter pulls on his helmet as a motor home burns behind him during an emergency drill at the Gillette-Campbell County Airport in June 2017. A similar training will occur next week and involve a number of local first responders and agencies.

 News Record File Photo

On Tuesday, Campbell County will partner with the Wyoming National Guard to conduct a comprehensive emergency response exercise at the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.