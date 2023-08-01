Mickey Bell’s passion is to make people laugh.
In those moments, he can see the challenges and worries of everyone fade for just a second of time. And it’s in those moments he hopes people realize they can find a way to laugh or smile at some point every single day.
The Alabama native knew growing up that he enjoyed entertaining others but it wasn’t until he was in his late 40s that he decided to jump into his career as a comedian. Ultimately, the change came after he struggled with depression, lost his job and became homeless.
“I met with the psychologist every week for about a year and that was so I could get out of bed,” Bell said. “It’s taken several years to figure out what my place in life would be.”
That place in life turned out to be a traveling comedian who now performs about 170 shows a year. The tours around the country keep him traveling nearly six days of the week but Bell said he wouldn’t change the experience.
It’s through his shows that he feels others find joy and he finds fulfillment.
“I think it’s my therapy,” Bell said. “Being able to stand and hear people laugh not only helps fulfill my purpose but I feel I’m investing back in other people’s lives.”
Finding comedy as a career later in life, the 50-year-old said he had a bit of imposter syndrome. He reached out to a few of his buddies and mentors who lived in Los Angeles for tips on developing his comedic persona and writing skills. They also explained that he’d have to define what type of comic he was.
“It’s with them I learned a clean comic can always turn dark but a dark comic can’t ever turn clean,” Bell said.
Bell said he chose the clean route because he wanted more ways for families to enjoy a night out together.
“We don’t have enough of those type of events,” he said.
The essence of comedy Bell loves is that everyone may not be a fan of comedians but everyone is a fan of laughing.
That makes it easier for him to connect with those wanting to simply come out and have a good time. He’s excited to travel to Wyoming for the first time, not just for the dry heat, but also for the company.
He hopes that he can impart a bit of his joy for life back on his new audience Thursday in Gillette as he appears as a special guest to Christian music group Unspoken.
“I just want to introduce you guys to some southern charm and southern hospitality,” he said. “Give everyone a night to enjoy each other and leave happy.”
