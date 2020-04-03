Easter and Christmas are two days of the year when most churches can expect their pews to be packed.
Now the COVID-19 pandemic and response is forcing churches to rethink services and provide guidance remotely through social media and technology. How that translates to Easter, one of Christianity’s most holy days, will be a challenge for Gillette places of worship.
Many churches like New Life Wesleyan Church have adapted to state mandates that people stay home as much as possible and not gather in groups greater than 10 people by conducting services online.
“It’s difficult,” Pastor Mike Wilson said about the new reality. “It’s preaching to a camera, which is different than preaching to a participating audience.”
A challenge has been tying to come up with more engaging content and ways for people to participate. Normally, the worship team and band face the congregation during the service. Now Wilson said he’s experimenting by having them look at one another.
“We’re trying to figure out ways to bring energy to a dead room,” he said.
Starting this week, which is Palm Sunday, New Life worshipers will sing as well as listen to stories from their homes about what happened during the final week of Jesus’ life. The final part of the story focusing on the resurrection will be told Easter Sunday, April 12.
The church also will host communion on Holy Thursday, but everyone will perform the ritual in their homes.
New Life has been livestreaming in some capacity for about five years, so it has more experience compared to some churches that recently started using new methods to perform services, Wilson said.
“We’ve been able to focus on the content side,” he said. “We had the technical stuff figured out over the past few years.”
The question now is “how do we best engage with people remotely?” he asked.
Trial and error
Family Life Church has been hosting services online the last weeks and on Easter it will have one livestreamed service at 10 a.m. instead of the two services it traditionally would host in its building.
“It’s definitely been different,” said church member Nikki Bowker. “I appreciate that we have the technology to at least hear the messages on Sunday, but I definitely miss being able to attend church physically and congregating and socializing with everybody.”
The first week livestreaming was a practice of trial and error, with the church’s technical team having to figure out many details. It’s also something the folks at Family Life Church are expecting to be the norm for awhile as people can’t physically attend services for the near future.
On Sunday, Family Life Church staff surprised Pastor Marty Crump by placing about 30 puppets in the pews representing the congregation — each appropriately socially distanced from each other. They hold signs with phrases a live audience would say during a service like “Preach it” and “Amen.” The tech team then took a video of the puppets with the signs and incorporated the footage into its livestream.
“The puppets were amazing,” said Kate Balamut, Family Life Church events coordinator. “We just tried to keep it light and funny.”
“I loved the puppets,” Bowker said. “It was absolutely creative and I hope Pastor Marty enjoyed them as well. I think people are finding extremely creative ways to adapt to different situations.”
On Palm Sunday, Family Life plans to have the puppets hold palms. But first on Friday, it will put on an Easter Bible verse scavenger hunt.
Balamut is going to post on the church’s Facebook page five addresses of church members who agreed to play along. The idea is to get parents or family members to drive their kids to those locations and at each place there will be two or three words they will see in the front window of the home. Once they gather all the words, they will need to unscramble them to create a Bible verse. The words will be up all day Friday and until 1 p.m. Saturday.
Kids will meet Balamut at the church and tell her the verse from their family cars. If they’re right, the kids will get an Easter basket the church prepared Tuesday that contains eggs, candy, an Easter message and “other fun trinkets.”
A drive-in experience
First United Methodist Church will host multiple Holy Week and Easter events involving church members sitting inside their automobiles.
For Palm Sunday, members will participate in a parade where they will wave to residents at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center and Primrose Retirement Community who cannot see visitors at their buildings because of restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The church also will offer drive-in services outside the church building with communion from noon to 1 p.m on Good Friday. Individual cups and pieces of bread will be handed to each car in the parking lot.
“In ‘normal’ times, I had heard of churches in other places doing drive-by ashes on Ash Wednesday as a way to reach people, and so I took the idea and adapted it for drive-by communion on Good Friday,” said the Rev. AJ Bush of First United Methodist Church.
The drive-in theme will continue Easter. The church will conduct a drive-in sunrise service at its parking lot at 6 a.m.
Holy texts
On Palm Sunday, First Presbyterian Church will host a service in its parking lot that will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. on its Facebook page and 95.7 FM radio.
It will also present a program titled “The Walk with Jesus Text Experience.”
On each day during Holy Week, worshipers will receive text updates as to what Jesus would have been doing that day. To join, members can text EASTER to 88474.
Social distancing
St. Matthew’s Catholic Church will follow what the Diocese of Cheyenne recommends for Holy Week services.
The Diocese of Cheyenne has extended policies and procedures that were put in place through April 17. These include the suspension of all public masses. baptisms, anointing of the sick and reconciliation (confession) except for serious illness and danger of death.
Most parishes will not pass out palms, as many companies that provide them have canceled orders.
The diocese will livestream Bishop Steven Biegler celebrating Holy Week services in accordance with the guidelines set by Gov. Mark Gordon to keep gatherings to no more than 10 people. Those are scheduled for 7 p.m. Holy Thursday, 7 p.m. on Good Friday and 8 a.m. April 12 for the Easter Vigil.
Diana Waggener, Diocese of Cheyenne spokeswoman, said she is awaiting confirmation to see what YouTube channels those will be streamed on.
