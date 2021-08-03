The Campbell County Courthouse and other county facilities will close at noon Friday in honor of former U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, who died July 26.
The only department in the courthouse that will be open Friday afternoon is Circuit Court. For anyone who has matters or cases pending in Circuit Court, the courthouse will be open for them.
The Rockpile Museum, Campbell County Public Health and the Campbell County Public Library also will close at noon Friday. The Rec Center will be closed from 1-4 p.m., but its Kids Camp program will still be going on.
County departments that will remain open include Children’s Developmental Services, the airport, the landfill and the Sheriff’s Office. The county fair also will continue Friday afternoon.
The courthouse will resume normal operations at 8 a.m. Monday.
The commissioners were all in favor of closing county facilities to honor Enzi.
“It’s just like the lowering of the flag, it’s something symbolic of respect,” said county Administrative Director Carol Seeger.
“Senator Enzi’s service to Campbell County started in the ′60s, and here we are 50, 60 years later,” said Commissioner Rusty Bell. “This isn’t something that’s going to happen in Campbell County maybe ever again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.