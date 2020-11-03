Campbell County voters said yes to a 4% lodging tax on Election Day by a small margin, 9,343 voters, or 50.65% in favor while 49.35%, or 9,104, voters were against it.
The results are unofficial until the canvassing board meets Thursday.
“That makes me very happy,” said Mary Silvernell, Campbell County Lodging Tax Political Action Committee chairwoman. “We didn’t really know what to expect. We knew it was going to be close.
“I do know that the Convention and Visitors Bureau is going to be absolutely thrilled.”
The visitors bureau will continue to work for Campbell County to bring as many visitors as it can to the community, which will help boost the local economy, she said.
The local lodging tax revenue will go up to 4% starting in 2021. That 4% also includes 2% of a new statewide lodging tax that legislators approved earlier this year that goes into effect Jan. 1 and the 2% voters agreed to keep for the next four years.
During the 2020 Wyoming Legislative Budget session, legislators passed an overall 5% statewide lodging tax, 3% would go to the state’s tourism office while the remaining 2% would go into local coffers. The increase brings the total local lodging tax up to 7%.
It will be a godsend for local tourism, Silvernell said.
The visitors bureau had to decrease its advertising budget because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But because voters approved the lodging tax, the agency will be able to put some of that extra money back into advertising and marketing, Silvernell said.
The city of Gillette and Campbell County Board of Commissioners gave the OK this summer to ask voters to renew the local 2% tax, which they did in 2012 and 2016.
Jessica Seders, the visitors bureau executive director, did not respond to requests for comments Tuesday night.
