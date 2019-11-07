Campbell County Health has filled a vacancy on its board of trustees.
Dustin Martinson was selected from a pool of four candidates after a Thursday executive session. Martinson will serve the remaining term of Randy Hite, which expires in 2020.
Hite resigned from the board in August for personal reasons.
For more on why Martinson was chosen and who Martinson is, read Friday's News Record.
