Westwood grad walks for lost brother at commencement

This story contains references and information about suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis or concerned, please call the National Suicide Lifeline at 988, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Paesyn Stewart walked across the graduation stage Thursday night with her brother.
It wasn’t lost on her that she’s older now than he ever was. She also knew she was able to celebrate something he never truly will.
But on Thursday, Stewart carried some of him with her in a chain attached to her tassel. It was her way of keeping his memory alive and also allowed him to cross the stage he’d otherwise never experience.
Her journey to graduation was one of loss and recovery — losing her brother and herself before finding her way to acceptance at Black Hills State University to pursue a degree in teaching. The degree is something she plans on using to reach students who struggled like her.
By teaching, she hopes to reach those that feel like they have no one.
Reaching graduation
In 2018, Stewart found her brother Ruhel in Moorcroft after he died by suicide.
At the time, Ruhel was 16 years old and Stewart was in junior high. She transferred to Campbell County High School her freshman year of high school before eventually dropping out to try online classes a week before COVID hit.
Stewart said online schooling wasn’t really for her and she applied at Westwood where she heard she’d be able to begin in October of her sophomore year. She tried to stick it out at CCHS until then, but ultimately ended up getting expelled because of behavior and drug use.
“I don’t like to call myself a delinquent, but sadly, at that time, that’s what I was,” she said. “It was a little bit of me giving up on myself, I felt the school had given up on me, I also was having a very hard time not using substances and dealing with mental illness. Losing my brother was messing with me.”
After being expelled, Stewart said she went to the Crisis Shelter at the YES House where she rehabilitated and got help. She went from receiving all Fs and Ds in her classes to all As at the YES House, leaving the school after one year and raising her credits from a ninth grade level to an 11th grade level.
A struggle she continues to cope with is reaching moments her brother never did.
“Especially with now getting into buying a house or getting a car, just living the normal life, it’s something on my mind,” she said. “My 17th birthday, graduation, I’m growing older than an older sibling and that’s something you shouldn’t have to experience.”
Her senior year, Stewart attended Westwood High School where she felt at home. Day after day, she still deals with her struggles but the thought of her nieces and nephews — all younger than 3 years old — always keeps her going. She uses them as examples of kids she could someday teach and never wants them to experience the same sadness she has.
The moment Thursday was one she worked toward for herself and her brother, happy he was still with her in some way.
“It’s exciting for me that even if he’s not here, he’s still making the milestones he should’ve been,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.