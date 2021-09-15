Another 39 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Wyoming on Tuesday, including three deaths involving Campbell County residents.
There have now been 74 COVID-19 deaths in Campbell County and 918 total deaths throughout Wyoming since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The Campbell County deaths included an older adult man and woman, who were each hospitalized and died in August. Each had health conditions putting them at greater risk of severe illness.
The other death involved an older adult woman who died in September and was hospitalized, but was not known to have pre-existing conditions putting her at risk of severe illness or death, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There were 19 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Campbell County Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, the most recorded by the state department of health since Dec. 30.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 11,460 (as of Monday)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 9,363 (as of Monday)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,111
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 25
- Number of probables: 657
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 528
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 6,216
- Number of active cases: 318
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 6,454
- Recoveries in past seven days: 307
- New deaths: 3
- Overall deaths: 74
- Hospitalizations today: 19
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 371
- Number of probables: 15,120
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 4,935
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 67,343
- Number of active cases: 3,807
- New deaths: 39
- Overall deaths: 918
- Hospitalizations today: 212
