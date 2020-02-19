Dana Greene, center, talks with Tyler Hushagen, second from left, and Kalie Marcus at the True Black History Museum's visit to Gillette College on Tuesday. The traveling museum presents a timeline of black history through artifacts from Africa to the election of President Barack Obama.
Artifacts from African including an African Kente, a traditional African cloth of Ghana, and mudcloth, of Mali, at right, a maasai beaded necklace, center, from southern Kenya, and vintage venetian trade beads sit on display at the True Black History Museum at Gillette College on Tuesday.
Black history is America's history, Janay Craft said while standing with her family's collection at the True Black History Museum at Gillette College on Tuesday.
The traveling museum has been all over the United States over the past decade, and Craft's family has been gathering items for many years, building their collection to include more than 1,000 exhibits.
