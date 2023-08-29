Gillette College begins school year with new traditions

Cars and trucks now seen in the parking lots on the Gillette College campus are the telltale sign that school is back in session for the college students who found their way to Gillette this year.
But even before those first classes began Monday morning, students were lining up for their first day of learning at the end of last week. By 8:45 a.m. Friday, lines of students made their way outside of the Gillette College Pronghorn Center, and the parking lot, more than half-filled, looked more set for graduation than preparation for the first day of classes.
Inside, it also felt similar to graduation.
Tony Giest, faculty of the year, led the faculty, deans and president to the stage with the academic mace seen at graduation where they spoke to students about the life of a Pronghorn. The difference from graduation came in the students seated in the chairs in front of the speakers.
Rather than the well-studied and graduate-ready students ready to walk across the stage for their diplomas, the students Friday were seated in the Pronghorn Center for the first time, some shortly after flying or driving in from states across the country.
“It’s kind of like the reverse of graduation,” said Tone Campese, campus life coordinator, as he sat taking it all in.
In simple terms, the day was exactly that — it was a welcome to the students rather than a send-off by way of new traditions.
New traditions
The convocation — or welcome — ceremony kicked off the day that introduced all new students to the campus, college officials, necessities like the cafeteria and perhaps most importantly their teachers and peers. It’s those people they’ll be seeing most weekdays for the next eight months.
The new class is made up of students from eight states and 17 different countries, said Susan Serge, dean of student affairs. The average age is 24 years old, ranging from 15 years old to 62. Although the class is diverse, Barry Spriggs, vice president of student and academic affairs, said the idea behind the new tradition is to show students they may have more in common than they are different.
The goal also was to alleviate some of the stress students bring with them before the first day of a new college experience.
“One of the major things is that to start off, I don’t like to have students go to class and see and meet a person for the first time,” Spriggs said.
Spriggs said now students will know some of their teachers and advisers’ personalities before that inaugural school day Monday.
“(Students) meet them as a person rather than the role that he or she plays (as teacher),” he said.
Those teachers Friday were truly a part of the student body. Lisa Arhart, English faculty, and Beau Corkins, math faculty, stood atop chairs, wrangling students and introducing them to their different areas.
Dana Cochran, math faculty, stood answering questions she typically hasn’t answered before the first day of classes begin. And students took advantage of their resources, mingling with others in the major they’re focusing in before branching off to speak with others they’d met by way of their team or simply walking the halls of Inspiration Hall.
Dawson Kautzman, of Ekalaka, Montana, sat with a crew of rodeo athletes shortly after the ceremony completed. Ranging from different cities in North Dakota to Ekalaka, the athletes had shown up last week shortly before classes began.
Some were roped into coming to Gillette by their friends, while others couldn’t quite remember when they’d first heard of the northeast Wyoming community college. Their previous experiences included knowing the area from National High School Finals Rodeo but Kautzman said he also was excited to find out more that Gillette has to offer.
The business major appreciated the Friday list of events that brought students out and showed them different areas on the campus.
“It’s nice,” he said. “I think it gives you an idea come Monday what classes might look like.”
Others moving into Gillette for the first time were Dorell Thomas, a basketball player who transferred from the University of Montana, and Lilly Graham, who moved north from the Phoenix area in May.
Along with the new faces, the campus also will see locals like Brooke Sanders who had previously taken courses through the college. The Thunder Basin High School grad said an internship at L&H Industrial is what led her to studying machine tool technology.
“I fell in love with it,” she said of the work. “I loved the manual labor and it tested my mind in ways other areas hadn’t.”
The diverse group of cultures and areas of interest are what Spriggs is excited to see come together as the students find their way through their first year at Gillette College.
“Along the way they’ll see commonality in the diversity,” Spriggs said. “In other words, we’re all more alike than we are different.”
Those similarities and differences bring a unique mix of students who will walk the sidewalks and learn the streets of their new or familiar college town throughout the academic year, which is now in session. And the next time they step foot in a similar ceremony to Friday, they’ll be headed out instead of in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.