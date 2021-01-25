The Wyoming Department of Health is looking for ideas, opinions and other input on the needs of Wyoming’s older adults and their care partners to recognize their challenges and set strategies to meet those challenges.
The agency's Aging Division is gathering information to help develop its “Wyoming Four-Year State Plan on Aging for 2021-25.” It views the plan as essential for providing a statewide strategy to help organizations understand how best to help older adult residents. It also ensures federal funding of Wyoming support programs for older adults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.