DRUGS
3200 BLOCK ECHETA ROAD: A 39-year-old woman was arrested on four drug charges Wednesday afternoon, including two counts of drug-endangered child. Police responded to a home for an unknown problem after a 44-year-old man called and said he needed help. When they arrived, they met with the man and a 39-year-old woman. The two had been in a domestic argument. Police saw a syringe with suspected meth on the front porch. The woman, Ashley Martinez, ran inside the home and began to flush something down the toilet, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. She later admitted she was flushing marijuana. She said there was THC wax in the home but refused to let officers search the home. After getting a search warrant, officers found 0.3 grams of meth, a scale, a mirror with suspected meth residue and packages and containers of THC wax. Martinez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in plant and crystal form. There were two children living in the home, a 17-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl, so the woman was also charged with two counts of drug-endangered child, which is a felony.
THEFT FROM AUTO
400 BLOCK PRAIRIEVIEW DRIVE: A 58-year-old man reported about $5,000 in equipment was stolen from his vehicle Saturday night. He said he parked his 2000 Chevy in front of his apartment Saturday evening, and when he returned to it at 3 p.m. Sunday, he noticed several items were missing. A black work bag with a computer, printer, scanner and fuel card had been taken, as well as a bucket of ammunition that had been in the back of the vehicle, Wasson said. There are no signs of forced entry and there are no suspects. Estimated value of the stolen items is $5,000 and the investigation continues.
WELFARE CHECK
1200 BLOCK GREEN AVENUE: A 40-year-old man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday night. An anonymous person asked police to conduct a welfare check on a home because he’d heard a child crying for two hours. Officers went to the home and met with the 40-year-old, who said he was babysitting for a 28-year-old woman. There were no issues with the child, but officers learned the man had a county warrant for failing to appear on an original charge of destruction of property, Wasson said. The mother returned home and the man was arrested on the warrant.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
800 BLOCK NOGALES WAY: No action was taken after police responded to a potential domestic dispute Wednesday morning. They received a report that a 25-year-old woman had threatened to assault a 37-year-old man if he took their children. Police spoke with one of the kids, a 13-year-old boy, who said the two adults had been arguing. The man told police the argument was only verbal. The woman also said it was verbal but admitted to hitting the man in the back. When he was told about this, he said he didn’t know she had hit him. No one was hurt and no action was taken, Wasson said.
600 BLOCK VIVIAN STREET: No action was taken after an 8-year-old boy called 911 to report his parents were fighting. Police responded to the home Wednesday afternoon, and when they arrived, a 35-year-old woman was sitting in a vehicle with her son, the 8-year-old, and her 3-year-old daughter. She said she was arguing with her 36-year-old boyfriend, but that it never got physical. She had old bruises on her arms, and she said these were not from abuse and refused to let officers to photograph them. The man denied physical contact with the woman, and the two separated for the day, Wasson said.
