Prior to a few weeks ago, First United Methodist Church Pastor AJ Bush likely never considered administering holy sacraments to her congregation via a makeshift drive-thru lane.
That’s where she was Friday afternoon in gloves and a face mask giving communion through car windows.
“The body and blood of Christ broken for you. Amen,” she said as each vehicle pulled up in front of the church.
“I think it’s really great that we at least have the ability to do it in some way,” said church member Tim Fox said about still having the sacrament while social distancing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think we all would like to go back to the traditional way of being in the church, but this is a good second way of doing it, I guess.”
“It’s unique and you have to understand what Jesus went through during this time,” added Kelani Urlaub said. “He gave up everything for us. It’s out of our own respect that we should give everything up to him and this is our way of (showing) our respect to him.”
Many drove through to get Holy Communion on Good Friday at First United Methodist. Good Friday is a day that many Christians observe to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus.
“It allowed me to minister the congregation in a way that I haven’t been able to since all this started,” Bush said. “It was very meaningful. It’s important for us as a community (and) as a church to worship together and do it in different ways.
“Communion is a unique thing in that every church has different views on ... but for most Christians it’s not something you do on your own. It’s something that the pastor blesses and the pastor gives to you (as part of) a common group.”
Church services have already moved online, but “it’s more difficult to do communion virtually,” she said.
Virtual worship has been challenging, although technology and the internet have made it possible.
Resident Juli Pierce said the drive-thru communion was “fantastic.”
“It’s a tough time, but Pastor AJ is just doing phenomenal at keeping everybody in touch and still being able to find ways to worship,” Pierce said. “(Communion) still has a special meaning. It doesn’t matter if it’s inside the church or outside. The church isn’t a building.”
Members will have another chance to drive back to the church for an Easter sunrise service, which will be observed from their cars.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Ann Hardesty said about communion and sunrise service. “It shows that there’s more than one way you can communicate and celebrate Easter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.