A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing a fire inside a Thunder Basin High School restroom Monday afternoon, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
There were no injuries, but there is some cleanup to do.
At 3:52 p.m., a TBHS custodian pulled the fire alarm and was able to evacuate 300 students, teachers and other staff who were in the building after discovering the fire in a second-floor restroom, Wasson said.
There were no injuries reported and the fire was noticed shortly after classes had been let out for the day.
Gillette firefighters were able to contain the fire to the bathroom before extinguishing it, according to a report from the Campbell County Fire Department. The building suffered smoke damage to the second floor and firefighters ventilated the building for over an hour.
Heat and fire damage were limited, Campbell County Fire Division Chief J.R. Fox said.
At about 5:30 p.m. Monday the building was turned back over to the Campbell County School District, which has been working since to clean up and repair damage caused by the fire. Aside from smoke, ceiling tiles in the second-floor hallway and bathroom need to be replaced, said Kirby Eisenhauer, the school district’s deputy superintendent.
The 17-year-old was later identified and found in a vehicle police were looking for Monday evening, Wasson said. A decision on whether to pursue charges or what those could be will be made in coordination with the County Attorney’s Office sometime Tuesday or Wednesday, Wasson said.
How the fire started still remains under investigation. The Fire Department is working with the Gillette Police Department and fire marshal.
“They don’t have a time frame,” Fox said about when a cause may be determined. “It kind of depends on where the investigation takes them.”
