Someone wound up with an unexpected payment of almost $32,000 from Campbell County within the past year while payments as large as $238,000 await other county and former county residents.
In all, more than $10.6 million was returned to Wyoming residents and former residents this past year through the Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office, breaking the previous record of more than $8 million set during the prior year.
Through the 2022-23 fiscal year ending June 30, the state sent out 9,342 checks totaling more than $10,640,000, eclipsing the previous record set in 2021-22 by more than 30%, according to a state treasurer’s office press release.
“Our Unclaimed Property Fund keeps getting bigger and bigger, no matter how much money we return to its rightful owners,” Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier said in the press release. “To me that’s really eye-opening when you consider our payments to citizens of the Cowboy State are up more than 30 percent from the previous record.”
The largest payout of nearly $743,000 came from a Big Horn County claim and the largest outstanding claim is for almost $1.2 million in Sweetwater County.
The largest claim paid out in Campbell County was $31,734 and a payment of $238,883 remains the largest Campbell County claim yet to be paid.
Six-figure claims were paid out from seven Wyoming counties this past year and eight counties still have six-figure or greater checks waiting to be cut.
Over the past year, the state paid out 192 checks of $10,000 or more and 12 checks greater than $100,000.
More than $104 million remains in the state’s unclaimed property fund.
The remaining property claims are accessible online at www.mycash.wyo.gov where a two-minute video explains how to best search the database and find outstanding property.
“With so much new money getting added every year, we encourage residents and businesses to check our system every year or two to see if we are holding onto any of their money, securities or safe deposit box contents,” Meier said in the press release. “It is estimated that about 10 percent of the country’s population is entitled to unclaimed property totaling $20 billion.”
Unclaimed property is turned over when a business, agency or governmental entity owes money, other investments or items to someone and for whatever reason cannot find the owner. At that point, the property typically is turned over to the state of last known address. If there was no last known address, it is turned over to the state in which the business was incorporated, according to the press release.
Those who have lived in another state can find unclaimed property outside of Wyoming by visiting www.missingmoney.com.
Information including official documents may be required to make a valid claim from Wyoming or any other state. That may include presenting a driver’s license or additional documents when claiming as an heir or for a closed or dissolved business.
Wyoming law requires the state to hold unclaimed property in perpetuity until it is claimed by the rightful owner.
