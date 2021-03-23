The Powder River Baa-dness Trial stock dog competition is this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Cam-plex East Pavilion.
Admission is free.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Overcast skies and windy. High near 45F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 23, 2021 @ 8:53 am
The Powder River Baa-dness Trial stock dog competition is this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Cam-plex East Pavilion.
Admission is free.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.